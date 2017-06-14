Verona Area Community Theater presents “The Little Mermaid”

VERONA (WKOW) -- The Verona Area Community Theater is going under the sea this summer with their all-ages production of The Little Mermaid.

On Thursday, Alex Rosenbaum and Kenzie Merucci stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about their upcoming shows.

Performances run June 16th – 24th at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center with performances at 7:30 p.m. on the 16th, 17th, 22nd, 23rd, and 24th and a 2:00 p.m. matinee on Sunday the 18th. The Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center is located at 300 Richard St.

The Little Mermaid tells the story of young Ariel, a mermaid princess with dreams of a life on the shore. Although her father, the mighty King Triton, forbids his merchildren from venturing to the surface, Ariel routinely makes visits to the shore to find human stuff with her friends Scuttle and Flounder. When the handsome Prince Eric is thrown from his ship in a storm, Ariel rescues him and falls in love. Her love causes her to visit the evil sea witch Ursula who convinces her to trade her beautiful voice for a pair of legs. Ariel is given three days to make Prince Eric kiss her; otherwise her soul will belong to Ursula forever.

The musical features a book by Doug Wright, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and music by legendary Disney composer Alan Menken. Disney released the film version, based on the Hans Christian Andersen story, in 1989 with Jodi Bensen providing the voice of Ariel. In 2007, the musical opened on Broadway with Sierra Boggess in the lead role. Audiences of the production will be captivated by the vibrant colors of “Under the Sea”, the humorous tap dancing Seagulls in “Positoovity”, and the beautiful sounds of “Kiss the Girl”.

Tickets are $16.50 for regular admission, and $11.50 for seniors 65 years and older and children/students through high school.

