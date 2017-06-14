“Beautiful: the Carole King Musical” at Overture Hall - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

“Beautiful: the Carole King Musical” at Overture Hall

MADISON (WKOW) -- Before she was Carole King, superstar, she was Carol Klein, teenage songwriter. Her music would become the soundtrack to a generation.

On Friday, Ben Fanhauser who currently plays Barry Mann in the national tour of Beautiful stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the show.

King fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her twenties, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock ‘n’ roll. But it wasn’t until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice."

"Beautiful" tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. 

Along the way, she made more than BEAUTIFUL music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

"Beautiful" made its Madison, Wisconsin, premiere at Overture Center for the Arts earlier this week and runs through Sunday, June 18, 2017.

Ticket prices start at $45.

Click here for more information

