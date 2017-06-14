Thursday at 10: Caring Coach offering lifeline to Southern Wisconsin individuals needing medical transport from afar

DUBUQUE (WKOW) -- When it comes to serving Southern Wisconsin and beyond, a 55-year-old former trucker has found a way to pay it forward. Paramount Paramedic Owner Marvin Ney uses his Dubuque-based paramedic company to serve his community on a daily basis. But a few times a year, he goes above and beyond, bringing out his lovingly named RV: the 'Caring Coach'.

The RV is designed with all the creature comforts plus a medical lift, to help people needing medical transport from far and wide return home when safety and cost become factors. The farthest the 'Caring Coach' has traveled is to the Gulf, but Ney and his medical team will travel coast to coast to help a patient with local ties that is in need.

Instead of families shelling out $45-50,000 for an air-lift or a pricey medical shuttle, the businessman and medical provider uses the creative camper to bring peace of mind to families. Along the way, he charges them a fraction of the cost, if anything at all for the one-of-a-kind service.

Thursday at 10, hear from some of the families who have used Ney's 'Caring Coach,' and why they can't thank him enough for going the distance.