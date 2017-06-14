Hemmachef Joel Olson has tips for leftover cheese

MADISON (WKOW) -- Chef Joel Olson of Hemmachef, is a nationally-recognized culinary instructor for children, youth, and adults with 20 years of teaching experience.

He has taught cooking, manners and etiquette to individuals of all levels of ability, interest, and experience, including those with special needs.

On Thursday, Olson stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to demonstrate what to do with dibbles and drabs of leftover cheese.

Watch the video above to learn the best ways to make simple sushi rolls at home. Chef Joel has a number of upcoming cooking classes this summer in Madison for children, youth and adults.

