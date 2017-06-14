People involved in Madison fight may have played role in Vernon Ave. homicide

Police say one person arrested at the shooting scene Saturday afternoon is connected to the homicide earlier in the day.

SWAT Team was also called to the 900 block of Vernon Avenue Saturday afternoon.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's office has released the name of the young man who was shot on Madison's east side July 10th.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's office has released the name of the young man who was shot on Madison's east side July 10th.

Madison Police say there were more gunshots overnight Saturday into Sunday near where a man was shot and later died Saturday morning.

Madison Police say there were more gunshots overnight Saturday into Sunday near where a man was shot and later died Saturday morning.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police Department's Violent Crime Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying people involved in a fight that took place in the 600 block of University Avenue around 2:00 last Saturday morning.

The fight occurred on the sidewalk, in front of several bars/nightclubs in the area, between Lake and Frances Streets. Several people were involved and at least one sustained injuries requiring medical treatment.

Detectives believe those involved in the fight later played a role in the homicide on Vernon Avenue at 3:25 that same morning.

Anyone with information regarding the altercation is asked to contact the Violent Crime Unit at 608-261-9617.