People involved in Madison fight may have played role in Vernon - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

People involved in Madison fight may have played role in Vernon Ave. homicide

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police Department's Violent Crime Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying people involved in a fight that took place in the 600 block of University Avenue around 2:00 last Saturday morning.

The fight occurred on the sidewalk, in front of several bars/nightclubs in the area, between Lake and Frances Streets. Several people were involved and at least one sustained injuries requiring medical treatment.

Detectives believe those involved in the fight later played a role in the homicide on Vernon Avenue at 3:25 that same morning.

Anyone with information regarding the altercation is asked to contact the Violent Crime Unit at 608-261-9617.

