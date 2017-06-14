Foxconn, assembler of iPhones, eyes Wisconsin for plant - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Foxconn, assembler of iPhones, eyes Wisconsin for plant

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Tawainese company that assembles Apple's iPhones and other electronics is considering building a plant in Wisconsin that could employ thousands of people.

A person with direct knowledge of the negotiations who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday that the state is in talks with Foxconn. At least one other state, Michigan, is also pursuing the plant.

President Donald Trump alluded to negotiations with an unspecified company during a visit to Milwaukee on Tuesday, saying Gov. Scott Walker might get "a very happy surprise very soon."

Walker's administration deferred comment to the state's chief economic development agency. Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation spokesman Mark Maley said the agency doesn't comment on pending or potential opportunities.

Foxconn has said the plant could employ 50,000 people.

