Wisconsin delegation's response to shooting of Congressman, others

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's delegation in Congress quickly took to social media to express their thoughts on the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise, a congressional staffer, and two U.S. Capitol police officers by a man now confirmed dead.

Rep. Mark Pocan of Madison wrote on Twitter:

Thinking of my colleagues and all the victims who were injured in this senseless act of violence.

Rep. Sean Duffy of Hayward also expressed his feelings:

Praying for @SteveScalise, other victims, & first responders this morning.

Here is what Rep. Glenn Grothman had to say:

Thinking of my friend @SteveScalise this morning. Praying for him, Capitol Police and the others injured as this horrific news comes in.

Rep. Gwen Moore addressed the heroes who emerged from the shooting:

It appears there are multiple heroes to thank from @CapitolPolice/1st responders to @RepMoBrooks using a belt as a tourniquet on the wounded Today’s senseless shooting wasn’t just an assault on our Republican colleagues, but an attack on our country & the United States Congress.

Rep. Ron Kind offered his prayers:

My prayers are with my colleagues, their aides, and the brave Capitol Police who were injured during this senseless act of violence.

Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner's office offered this:

Rep. Sensenbrenner was not at this morning’s practice, but his heart & prayers are w @SteveScalise, those who were injured & their families

Speaker Paul Ryan wrote this after addressing House members:

For all the noise and fury, we are a family. An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us.

Rep. Mike Gallagher thanked Capitol Police:

Thank God for @CapitolPolice who do a dangerous & often thankless job every day, but today displayed incredible heroism & likely saved lives

This was Sen. Ron Johnson's response:

We owe a deep debt of appreciation to those willing to defend us, our freedom and protect public safety. #Alexandria

Sen. Tammy Baldwin also offered her prayers: