Security increased at Wisconsin Capitol after shooting of congressman

After a statewide Amber Alert was issued to the public on Saturday, with potentially millions of Wisconsinites receiving the notifications on their phones, some people issued complaints to the Marathon county Sheriff's Office.More >>
After a statewide Amber Alert was issued to the public on Saturday, with potentially millions of Wisconsinites receiving the notifications on their phones, some people issued complaints to the Marathon county Sheriff's Office.More >>
A Madison-based law firm has been hired by the family of one of the men killed in the explosion in Cambria and one of the workers injured in the blast.More >>
A Madison-based law firm has been hired by the family of one of the men killed in the explosion in Cambria and one of the workers injured in the blast.More >>
ABC News is reporting the gunman has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Illinois.More >>
ABC News is reporting the gunman has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Illinois.More >>
Heath officials have determined the source of a norovirus that sickened dozens of people attending a festival at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds last month.More >>
Heath officials have determined the source of a norovirus that sickened dozens of people attending a festival at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds last month.More >>
Janesville man dies in single vehicle crash Tuesday morning.More >>
Janesville man dies in single vehicle crash Tuesday morning.More >>
It's a film that show nudity and graphic images, but one that some in Mt. Horeb say needs to be seen. It's why on Tuesday, some community members offered a free screening of the film at their community center.More >>
It's a film that show nudity and graphic images, but one that some in Mt. Horeb say needs to be seen. It's why on Tuesday, some community members offered a free screening of the film at their community center.More >>
A new study suggests drones could help save lives.More >>
A new study suggests drones could help save lives.More >>
A 19-year-old man who was shot by a sheriff's deputy on Milwaukee's lakefront has died.More >>
A 19-year-old man who was shot by a sheriff's deputy on Milwaukee's lakefront has died.More >>
WAUSAU (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin driver who left a car at a metered space got out of a parking ticket in Wausau by simply leaving a note to the parking officer. The note said, "Please take pity on me. I walked home... Safe choices," ending the note with a smiley face.More >>
WAUSAU (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin driver who left a car at a metered space got out of a parking ticket in Wausau by simply leaving a note to the parking officer. The note said, "Please take pity on me. I walked home... Safe choices," ending the note with a smiley face.More >>
Public health officials decided to close a Dane County beach Tuesday after algal blooms were found in the water during testing.More >>
Public health officials decided to close a Dane County beach Tuesday after algal blooms were found in the water during testing.More >>
A local food pantry has another reason to smile.More >>
A local food pantry has another reason to smile.More >>
Authorities say a Walworth County man is dead after a crash with a semi Sunday afternoon.More >>
Authorities say a Walworth County man is dead after a crash with a semi Sunday afternoon.More >>
Milton Police posted on their Facebook page on Tuesday that a number of vehicles were egged overnight. Office Geske reported spotting more than 20 vehicles egged.More >>
Milton Police posted on their Facebook page on Tuesday that a number of vehicles were egged overnight. Office Geske reported spotting more than 20 vehicles egged.More >>
A man has been convicted in a slashing case in Stoughton.More >>
A man has been convicted in a slashing case in Stoughton.More >>