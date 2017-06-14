Security increased at Wisconsin Capitol after shooting of congressman

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Sergeant-at-Arms for the Wisconsin Senate has told senators there is increased security both inside and outside the Wisconsin Capitol following the shooting of a Louisiana congressman and others in Virginia Wednesday morning.

Rep. Steve Scalise is the Republican whip in the U.S. House of Representatives, meaning he is the third-ranking Republican in that body of the legislature. He was shot while practicing with other Republicans for an upcoming charity baseball game against Democrats, and he is expected to be okay. Two U.S. Capitol Police officers were also shot and expected to recover. President Trump announced the suspected shooter, identified by ABC News as 66-year-old James Hodgkinson, is dead.

Also at the Wisconsin Capitol today, Democratic leader Peter Barca said the Wisconsin Assembly would hold a moment of silence in honor of the shooting victims, adding that he thinks it's time for state legislative leaders to revisit safety measures, for members and the public, in light of the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia.