Dodge County: Small plane pilot escorted to airport after violating Presidential air space

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities in Dodge County say the pilot of a small plane was escorted to the county airport.

In a Facebook post from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, it states that the plane was violating restricted airspace during the President Trump visit to Wisconsin on Tuesday. The plane was escorted by 2 F-16 Military Jets. 

Sheriff Dale Schmidt says there was never any threat to public safety. He does say that pilots need to remember to double check flight plans when flying.

