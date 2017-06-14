Grant County motorcycle crash results in one fatality Wednesday morning

LIVINGSTON (WKOW)-- A motorcyclist involved in a crash early Wednesday morning dies after losing control on a sharp curve, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

The motorcyclist has been identified as Rusty Colin, a 38-year-old man from Livingston.

According to the report, Colin got off of work shortly after midnight and hadn't returned home.The Grant County Sheriff's Office was asked to help locate Colin at 2:15 a.m. and conducted a search. He was located later in the morning, around 6:30 a.m., when the Sheriff's Office was notified of a motorcycle crash on Billings Rd. Emergency units were dispatched to the scene of the crash.

Initial reports determine Colin was traveling north on Billings Rd. when he lost control and was ejected from his 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet during the crash.

Colin was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Grant County Coroner. The crash remains under investigation.

This is the second fatal crash in Grant County for 2017.