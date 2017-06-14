Badgers basketball team adds two

The Badgers basketball team officially added a pair of walk-ons to the roster on Wednesday. Head coach Greg Gard announced the transfer of Trevor Anderson from Green Bay and the addition of freshman Walt McGrory.More >>
The dream of a state championship ended in the quarterfinal round for the Waunakee baseball team. The Warriors fell to Kimberly 11-2 at the WIAA state baseball tournament at Fox Cities Stadium.More >>
The Sun Prairie Cardinals picked up win 23 on the season after a 2-1 win against Beloit Memorial in the opening round of the WIAA State Baseball Tournament at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute on Tuesday.More >>
The Milwaukee Brewers went to the college ranks for their first pick of the 2017 MLB Draft. The team selected second baseman Keston Hiura from the University of California, Irvine with the No. 9 overall pick.More >>
Packers head coach Mike McCarthy hosted his eighth annual McCarthy Golf Invitational at The Legend at Bergamont in Oregon on Monday raising money for the UW Health's American Family Children's Hospital.More >>
The Badgers basketball team officially added a pair of walk-ons to the roster on Wednesday. Head coach Greg Gard announced the transfer of Trevor Anderson from Green Bay and the addition of freshman Walt McGrory.More >>
On Monday morning, UW-Madison undergraduate students will be able to buy season tickets for Wisconsin football and men's hockeyMore >>
ABC News is reporting the gunman has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Illinois.More >>
Authorities in Dodge County say the pilot of a small plane was escorted to the county airport. In a Facebook post from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, it states that the plane was violating restricted airspace during the President Trump visit to Wisconsin on Tuesday.More >>
The Sergeant-at-Arms for the Wisconsin Senate has told senators there is increased security both inside and outside the Wisconsin Capitol, following the shooting of a Louisiana congressman and others in Virginia Wednesday morning.More >>
San Francisco police say there's a shooting at UPS warehouse, no word on injuries.More >>
Wisconsin's delegation in Congress quickly is taking to social media to express their thoughts on the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise, a congressional staffer, and two U.S. Capitol police officers by a man now confirmed dead.More >>
London Police expect the death toll to rise as the apartment fire investigation continues.More >>
A new study suggests drones could help save lives.More >>
President Donald Trump met with families negatively impacted by Obamacare, chaired a roundtable on workforce development, and spoke at a fundraiser for Gov. Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) in a whirlwind trip to Wisconsin Tuesday.More >>
China is lifting a nearly 14-year ban on beef from the U.S. and now Wisconsin's beef producers are looking forward to new opportunities.More >>
Rep. John Nygren (R-Marinette), co-chair of the Wisconsin Legislature's Joint Finance Committee (JFC), talked about what's holding up the 2017-19 state budget on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.More >>
