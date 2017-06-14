Badgers basketball team adds two - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers basketball team adds two

MADISON

The Badgers basketball team officially added a pair of walk-ons to the roster on Wednesday. Head coach Greg Gard announced the transfer of Trevor Anderson from Green Bay and the addition of freshman Walt McGrory.

Anderson played one season at Green Bay. He started 20 games before a back injury ended his rookie season. The Stevens Point native averaged 9.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists with the Phoenix. The 6'2" guard shot 37.6 percent from beyond the arc. Prior to Green Bay, Anderson helped lead Stevens Point Area High School to two straight WIAA Division 1 State Championships. He was named Wisconsin's Mr. Basketball in 2016.

McGrory just finished his high school career in Edina, Minnesota as Edina High School's all-time leading scorer. The 6'3" guard tallied 2,126 career points. He averaged 26.3 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists as a senior. McGrory turned down offers from Brown, Drake, Furman and South Dakota State to walk-on with the Badgers.

Those two guards will join an incoming class that includes freshman Brad Davidson, Kobe King and Nathan Reuvers.

