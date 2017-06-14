State lawmakers hope cooler heads will prevail after Alexandria shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin state lawmakers said Wednesday they hope cooler heads will prevail after Wednesday's shooting that injured Congressman Steve Scalise (R-LA) and three others at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia.

One legislator even stated he saw such a tragedy coming, after personally being threatened on social media just last week.

Rep. Jesse Kremer (R-Kewaskum) told 27 News his publicly stated belief that the earth is only 6,000 years-old prompted someone in Texas to threaten him on Facebook.

"The first comment was, he hoped that I go out and kill myself," said Rep. Kremer. "Second comment was, 'I can't wait until you're assassinated and your kids are killed.'"

Kremer said those types of comments are far too prevalent, which is what made the Virginia tragedy all too predictable.

"There are people out there who have head issues, that think about doing these things," said Rep. Kremer.

"That somebody has just a different point of view, that doesn't make them evil or hateful," added Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester). "They just have a different point of view."

Democrats agree, but said every elected official has to set that tone.

"And that includes our President, quite frankly, who calls out the press at every turn, talks about the fake news, talks about - you know, he's the leading person that people listen to the most," said Rep. Peter Barca (D-Kenosha), the Assembly Minority Leader.

Assembly Democratic and Republican leaders both vowed to do their part to heighten the level of debate at the State Capitol.

"Regardless of what side of the aisle you're on - you're looking for a way to respectfully find a path," said Rep. Barca.

"I hope what we get out of today is more respectful rhetoric to say, 'you can believe whatever you choose to, because we live in America,'" said Speaker Vos.