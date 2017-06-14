Slideshow: Severe storms cause damage across southern Wisconsin - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) - Storms swept through southern Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon prompting multiple severe thunderstorm warnings by the National Weather Service. High winds and hail were the main threats.

A 75 mph wind gust was reported in Reedsburg while in near by La Valle, they received ping pong ball sized hail!

Thanks to our viewers for submitting these storm shots. If you have your own damage or cloud pics you'd like us to see, send them to connect@wkow.com.

