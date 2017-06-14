Slideshow: Severe storms cause damage across southern Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) - Storms swept through southern Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon prompting multiple severe thunderstorm warnings by the National Weather Service. High winds and hail were the main threats.

A 75 mph wind gust was reported in Reedsburg while in near by La Valle, they received ping pong ball sized hail!



