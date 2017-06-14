Security ramped up at State Capitol Wednesday in response to Virginia shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- There was an increased police presence at the State Capitol Wednesday, in response to the shooting of a Republican member of Congress and three other people in Alexandria, Virginia.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) said there was no specific threat to the Capitol or to people who work there, but the Wisconsin Department of Administration - which oversees Capitol Police - simply wanted people to feel safe.

Speaker Vos said he doesn't think the ramped up security needs to be permanent.

"My normal assumption is that the Capitol should be as open as we can possibly have it," said Speaker Vos. "That's why I have not supported having armed guards or metal detectors, or any of those kinds of things, because I think - by and large - we have a really good Capitol Police force."

Congressman Scalise was shot outside of the U.S. Capitol, but did have an armed security detail with him.

Wisconsin legislative leaders have no such protection.

"Other Speakers around the country have full-time security details. I certainly think I don't need that," said Speaker Vos. "I prefer to be mostly anonymous as I go to the grocery store."

But Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca (D-Kenosha) said he supports a security review.

"I do think we have to sit down with law enforcement, the Capitol Police and other security to revisit exactly what type of measures we have in place," said Rep. Barca.

Rep. Barca said violent incidents like the one in Virginia are only becoming more prevalent.