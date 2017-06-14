Video shows officer-involved shooting death that sparked unrest

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- Jurors hearing the case of a former Milwaukee police officer accused in a shooting death that sparked two days of unrest on Wednesday saw footage from one officer's body camera.

Dominique Heaggan-Brown, who is also black, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of 23-year-old Sylville Smith. Heaggan-Brown was fired two months after the shooting, when he was charged in an unrelated sexual assault case.

Twelve jurors and four alternates were selected to hear the case, which is expected to last about a week.

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office Opening statements wrapped up Tuesday morning as both sides tried to lay out their case or their defense. Testimony began Wednesday morning.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm said body camera video shows Smith was unarmed when the officer fired the fatal shot.

"You're going to see that second shot when Sylville Smith is on the ground, unarmed, with his hands up by his head with no place to go," he said.

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office Sylville Smith Chief Edward Flynn, who fired Heaggan-Brown after he was charged in the sex assault case, said he believes the shooting was justified.

The release of the footage is the jurors' and the public's first look of what transpired after Heaggan-Brown and his partner pulled over a car on Aug. 13, 2016. The video may help jurors decide whether Heaggan-Brown had reason to fear for his life when he fired his weapon.

Smith's death sparked two days of unrest in the city's Sherman Park neighborhood.

Some key events in the case: Aug. 13 — Heaggan-Brown fatally shoots Smith after he fled a traffic stop at about 3:45 p.m. carrying a gun. Heaggan-Brown shot Smith twice — once in the arm and once in the chest.

Aug. 13 — Hours after the shooting, crowds begin to gather near the site of the shooting, setting fire to businesses and throwing bricks and other objects at police. A gas station is burned to the ground.

Aug. 14 — After a calm day, about 150 protesters gather at night near the scene of the shooting and more confrontations with police ensue. Police in riot gear work to disperse the crowd.

Oct. 30 — Prosecutors charge Heaggan-Brown in the alleged sexual assault of a man the night after the shooting. The man tells police he and Heaggan-Brown were drinking heavily while watching coverage of the riots. The charges against Heaggan-Brown also accuse him of sexually assaulting another person in July 2016.

Oct. 31 — Chief Flynn fires Heaggan-Brown over the sexual assault charges.

Dec. 15 — District Attorney Chisholm charges Heaggan-Brown with first-degree reckless homicide. Chisholm says police body camera video shows Smith throwing his gun over a fence after he was first shot and that he was no longer armed when Heaggan-Brown shot him in the chest. The video has not been publicly released. Both shots were fired in less than two seconds.