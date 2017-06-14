Wisconsin lawmakers in DC react to Virginia shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Several Wisconsin lawmakers in Washington D.C. are stunned by Wednesday's shooting in Virginia.

A gunman opened fire at a baseball practice for the Republican Congressional baseball team, injuring four people including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI-6) says he's good friends with Rep. Scalise and calls him a "very good guy".

He calls Wednesday's attack a "wake-up call" to the hateful rhetoric "whipped up by certain people" across the country.

"Let's face it, we can't have secret service agents following around all the congressmen all the time," Rep. Grothman said. "Hopefully it will cause some people to be a little bit more introspective about some of the things they've been saying and doing,"

He also notes if Rep. Scalise was not at the baseball practice with his security detail, this situation could have been much worse.

"If [Rep. Scalise] had an appointment or wasn't feeling that well and if his detail wasn't out there who knows how many people would have been killed," said Rep. Grothman, also wishing a quick recovery for all shooting victims. "We just hope both [Rep. Scalise] and the other people wounded are better this time [Thursday]."

Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI-7) says he was in his office when he heard the news about the shooting.

"Obviously he's a friend," said Rep. Duffy, who is calling for an end to senseless violence. "We have to take down the political temperature and we have to focus our attention on policies that we might agree on or disagree on, but we have to stop the personal attacks, we have to stop the rhetoric of violence."

Other the other side of the aisle, Wisconsin Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin says she's "horrified" by the shooting.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the victims," said Sen. Baldwin.

In a statement, Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI-2) also offered his thoughts: