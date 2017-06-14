Dane County inmates graduate from Windows to Work program

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Wednesday, 26 inmates at the Dane County Jail celebrated something special - graduation.

It was the largest class to date to graduate from the Windows to Work program.

The 17-week program is designed to increase inmates' chances of success and employment upon their release from the Dane County Jail. The career counseling process starts while individuals are incarcerated, and additional support continues after the participant returns to the community.

The training includes cognitive intervention, general work skills and expectations, financial literacy, community resources, job seeking applications and resumes. A career coach will then transition them to community Job Center Services, where they will continue to work on retention and provide follow-up support and services.

"It's really helpful to give them all of these skills they can utilize when they get out in the community," said Program Manager Carly Vanko. "That's what the criminal justice system has been lacking, is cognitive behavioral training and re-entry."

The Windows to Work program is run through grant money. In June of 2015, the Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin announced the award of $500,000 in grant money from the U.S. Department of Labor to provide re-entry services using the Windows to Work model.