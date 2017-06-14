Police called to reported shooting in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Police have been called to the scene of a reported shooting in Fitchburg.

The Dane County Communications Center says the call came in around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting in the area of Anton Drive and Williamsburg Way.

A 27 News crew says police are blocking the road at King James Way and Norfolk Drive, south of the area where the shooting was reported.

At this point, dispatchers did not yet have any reports about whether anyone was hurt.

