UPDATE: Man hurt in Fitchburg shooting

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Police say a 19-year-old man was shot in an incident Wednesday night in Fitchburg.



Sgt. Matthew Laha tells 27 News the man is expected to be alright but has been taken to a hospital. He says the victim was involved in a disturbance with multiple other people, which led to shots fired on King James Way around 7:30 p.m. Police say the man got into a vehicle and left the scene, but was picked up by an ambulance a few blocks away.



Several blocks of King James Way were closed off for hours as police searched for evidence and spoke with people involved in the incident, trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.



"Were going to work with them, we're going to work with our detectives, the citizens of the area, as well as the assistance of the Madison Police Department, to come to some sort of resolution for this investigation," says Laha.



27 News spoke with China Miller, who came to see if his grandchildren were alright. They live in the area where the shooting happened. Miller says it's concerning to see so many recent shootings in the Madison area.



"That's why people move to Madison, so they don't be around shootings, but things have changed in the last two years," Miller tells 27 News. "Everybody's getting shot, everybody's getting robbed. We could go to Chicago for this kind of thing."



Miller says the responsibility to stop the violence goes beyond the community. He says parents need to talk with their kids to stop the crime.



A member of Madison's rapid response team also showed up on scene Wednesday night to speak with investigators and affected community members.



FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Police have been called to the scene of a reported shooting in Fitchburg.

The Dane County Communications Center says the call came in around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting in the area of Anton Drive and Williamsburg Way.

A 27 News crew says police are blocking the road at King James Way and Norfolk Drive, south of the area where the shooting was reported.

At this point, dispatchers did not yet have any reports about whether anyone was hurt.