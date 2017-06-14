Mailboat jumpers take flight for summer jobs in Lake Geneva

LAKE GENEVA (WKOW) -- A time-honored tradition kicked off another summer of special deliveries the annual mailbox tryouts on Lake Geneva.

A dozen teenagers hit the water Wednesday, jumping for the chance to land one of six coveted spots.

They have to jump onto a pier from a moving boat, drop off the mail and then jump back on the boat.

"The advice I always say is run faster than you think you should be. Because you'll be running and think you'll make it back, and then you'll turn around and the boat will be almost gone," said veteran mailboat jumper Jessa Burling.

The boat's captain says the tradition started in 1916 as a necessity, because the area was a summer resort for the wealthy and it was wilderness.