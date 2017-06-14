Stricker set for opening round of US Open

Competitors got one final practice round in at Erin Hills Golf Course. Now, it's time for the real deal. The U.S. Open begins early Thursday morning.

Among those drawing the biggest crowds for the practice sessions was Steve Stricker. The Edgerton native is slated to tee off of the No. 1 tee at 2:20 p.m. in the opening round. He's scheduled to play with Stewart Cink and Phil Mickelson. However, Mickelson will likely miss the tournament to attend his daughter's high school graduation.