Stricker set for opening round of US Open

ERIN, Wis. (WKOW) -

Competitors got one final practice round in at Erin Hills Golf Course. Now, it's time for the real deal. The U.S. Open begins early Thursday morning.

Among those drawing the biggest crowds for the practice sessions was Steve Stricker. The Edgerton native is slated to tee off of the No. 1 tee at 2:20 p.m. in the opening round. He's scheduled to play with Stewart Cink and Phil Mickelson. However, Mickelson will likely miss the tournament to attend his daughter's high school graduation.

  • Steelers sign 1st-round pick T.J. Watt to finish draft class

    Steelers sign 1st-round pick T.J. Watt to finish draft class

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed first-round pick T.J. Watt to a four-year contract.    Watt, a linebacker from Wisconsin and the younger brother of Houston Texans star J.J. Watt, was taken with the 30th overall pick in the draft. He is the last of Pittsburgh's eight draft picks to sign. Financial details were not released.    Watt actually began his collegiate career as a tight end before switching to linebacker. He played in 27 games for the Badgers, making 14...More >>
  • Badgers basketball team adds two

    Badgers basketball team adds two

    The Badgers basketball team officially added a pair of walk-ons to the roster on Wednesday. Head coach Greg Gard announced the transfer of Trevor Anderson from Green Bay and the addition of freshman Walt McGrory. 

  • Wisconsin football, men's hockey student tickets on sale Monday

    Wisconsin football, men's hockey student tickets on sale Monday

    On Monday morning, UW-Madison undergraduate students will be able to buy season tickets for Wisconsin football and men's hockey

