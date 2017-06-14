Stricker set for opening round of US Open

The Badgers basketball team officially added a pair of walk-ons to the roster on Wednesday. Head coach Greg Gard announced the transfer of Trevor Anderson from Green Bay and the addition of freshman Walt McGrory.More >>
On Monday morning, UW-Madison undergraduate students will be able to buy season tickets for Wisconsin football and men's hockeyMore >>
There was an increased police presence at the State Capitol Wednesday, in response to the shooting of a Republican member of Congress and three other people in Alexandria, Virginia.More >>
Wisconsin state lawmakers said Wednesday they hope cooler heads will prevail after Wednesday's shooting that injured Congressman Steve Scalise (R-LA) and three others at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia.More >>
ABC News is reporting the gunman has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Illinois.More >>
Authorities in Dodge County say the pilot of a small plane was escorted to the county airport. In a Facebook post from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, it states that the plane was violating restricted airspace during the President Trump visit to Wisconsin on Tuesday.More >>
The Sergeant-at-Arms for the Wisconsin Senate has told senators there is increased security both inside and outside the Wisconsin Capitol, following the shooting of a Louisiana congressman and others in Virginia Wednesday morning.More >>
San Francisco police say there's a shooting at UPS warehouse, no word on injuries.More >>
Wisconsin's delegation in Congress quickly is taking to social media to express their thoughts on the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise, a congressional staffer, and two U.S. Capitol police officers by a man now confirmed dead.More >>
London Police expect the death toll to rise as the apartment fire investigation continues.More >>
A new study suggests drones could help save lives.More >>
President Donald Trump met with families negatively impacted by Obamacare, chaired a roundtable on workforce development, and spoke at a fundraiser for Gov. Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) in a whirlwind trip to Wisconsin Tuesday.More >>
