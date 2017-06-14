Storms take down trees and power lines across parts of Dane County

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The damage from Wednesday's intense storms could be found scattered across the ground in parts of Dane County. The storms downed several trees, big and small, as it blew through the area with powerful wind gusts.

"[I] looked outside, looked fine, then all of a sudden, about two to three minutes later a big storm blew in," said Wade Enloe, a resident in Paoli whose house suffered some damage from the storm.

He was inside and lost power as the storm blew over.

"Big wind, high wind," he described. "Worst I have ever seen. It was hitting the windows and all of a sudden the building shook and that must have been the trees hitting the roof."

Several large branches snapped off a tree in his backyard. Many of them were thrown around his front lawn, with one thick and long branch landing on his house. There didn't seem to be too much noticeable damage to the roof, but Enloe said he would have to check it out once he climbs up to take the branch off.

"Water isn't leaking through or anything," he added.

The tree branches weren't the only things blown around. Three of Enloe's kayaks were left scattered around his property. One of them went missing for a while until his brother spotted it in an unusual spot.

"It was 200 yards out in that corn field," Enloe said as he pointed across the street. "The kayak, the wind took it that far."

It was a storm that lasted only minutes, but it created trouble for drivers, too. Crews had parts of Highway 69 blocked off just south of Paoli after a power line fell down across the street.

The high winds and rain also hit parts of Mt. Horeb.

"It was very scary and I kind of stopped and didn't know what to do at that point," said Kelly Richardson.

She was on her way to her basement when a third of her tree fell over in her front yard. It ended up laying out across her driveway and blocked part of her street.

She called Mt. Horeb police to report the road closure. Richardson said city workers came out and helped chop the tree up and dragged it to the side of the road.

But, this isn't a first for Richardson and her husband.

"In four years, this is the third tree that we've had a portion of tree come down in a storm," she added.

One house was spared, but another one wasn't so lucky. However, both homeowners are trying to see the silver lining.

"We need the firewood anyway," said Enloe as he laughed while talking about his weekend plans of cutting up the limbs that fell.