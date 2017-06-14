UPDATE: President Trump responds to report about obstruction of justice investigation

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Thursday morning, President Donald Trump responds to The Washington Post's report that claims the special counsel investigating Russia's activities during the election is also investigating President Trump for possible obstruction of justice.



On Twitter, President Trump tweeted, "They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice."



About an hour later, he tweeted "You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history - led by some very bad and conflicted people! #MAGA."



*******



WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- The special counsel investigating Russia's activities during the 2016 election is also investigating President Donald Trump for possible obstruction of justice, according to the Washington Post.

The report comes the same week Chris Ruddy, a friend of Trump's, floated the possibility the president would fire special counsel Robert Mueller.

A spokesman for the president's private attorney condemned the Post's report.