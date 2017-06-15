1 person hurt after shooting in Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

1 person hurt after shooting in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating a shooting that happened in Madison late Wednesday night.

Madison police tell 27 News the call came in shortly after 11 p.m. for a shooting on Sherman Terrace, off of Sherman Avenue.  Police say one person is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police found shell casings at the scene.

Right now, police are trying to figure out suspect information.

