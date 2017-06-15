SILVER ALERT: Madison woman missing since Wed. night

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for 78-year-old Ruby Clark.



Authorities say Clark was last seen walking away from her home on the 5000 block of Burke Road in Madison at 9 p.m. Wednesday. She was wearing gray sweatpants and a gray T-shirt. She wasn't wearing shoes. She is 5 feet tall and about 115 pounds.



Authorities say she is hard of hearing.



If you see Clark, call Madison Police at (608) 255-2345.