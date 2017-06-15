CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Semi catches fire on I-39 near Portage - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Semi catches fire on I-39 near Portage

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Cell phone footage shows a semi that caught fire on I-39 near Highway 33 in Columbia County Wednesday.

Tom Hunter sent the video to WKOW.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says around 4:30 p.m. June 14, the semi tractor-trailer lost a tire, was involved in a minor crash with another semi, and the original vehicle caught fire. 

No one was hurt. There were some lane closures on northbound I-39, but the interstate was back open by 5:45 p.m. 

