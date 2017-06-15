Police investigating "stranger danger" incident in Spring Green

SPRING GREEN (WKOW) -- Police are looking into what they call a case of "stranger danger" in Spring Green.

The police department says a young student was on her way home from summer school this week when she was approached by a man in a vehicle who asked for a phone number. The Spring Green Police Department says the girl was riding her bike on Daley Street. They didn't say which day it was, but released the information about the incident to the public June 14.

The girl went straight home and told her parents. She described the man as white, in his 40s with a brown beard. The vehicle he was driving was an older, small car that was either brown or black, possibly with black spray paint on it.

If you know anything, call the Spring Green Police Department at (608) 588-2125,