First case of West Nile Virus in Dane Co. this summer

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County has its first case of West Nile Virus this summer. Public Health Madison and Dane County (PHMDC) says finding the dead bird in the area means you should take steps to avoid mosquito bites.



Here are a few tips from PHMDC:

Try not to be outside during dawn or dusk. Those are mosquitoes' favorite time of day.

Apply insect repellent on your skin AND your clothes.

Get rid of outdoor items that hold water like tin cans, containers, and pots.

Turn over big items that can collect water like wheelbarrows, canoes, boats, etc.

Trim all tall grass, weeds, and vines. Mosquitoes like to use these areas when it's hot.

PHMDC says about 80% of people infected don't get sick. Those who do get a fever, headache, muscle aches, rash, and fatigue. Less than 1% of people get seriously sick from it.



The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says in 2016, there were 13 cases of West Nile Virus infection in Wisconsin.



If you see a sick or dead bird, there is a Dead Bird Reporting Hotline: 1-800-433-1610.