First case of West Nile Virus in Dane Co. this summer

Police say a 19-year-old man was shot in an incident Wednesday night in Fitchburg.More >>
Madison police are investigating a shooting that happened in Madison late Wednesday night.More >>
A Madison-based law firm has been hired by the family of one of the men killed in the explosion in Cambria and one of the workers injured in the blast.More >>
A Silver Alert has been issued for 78-year-old Ruby Clark.More >>
After a statewide Amber Alert was issued to the public on Saturday, with potentially millions of Wisconsinites receiving the notifications on their phones, some people issued complaints to the Marathon county Sheriff's Office.More >>
The grilled cheese often is categorized as plain but the recipes competing in the 6th annual Grilled Cheese Recipe Showdown were anything but bland.More >>
A time-honored tradition kicked off another summer of special deliveries the annual mailbox tryouts on Lake Geneva. and think you...More >>
On Wednesday, 26 inmates at the Dane County Jail celebrated something special - graduation.More >>
Several Wisconsin lawmakers in Washington D.C. are stunned by Wednesday's shooting in Virginia.More >>
Dominique Heaggan-Brown is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of 23-year-old Sylville SmithMore >>
There was an increased police presence at the State Capitol Wednesday, in response to the shooting of a Republican member of Congress and three other people in Alexandria, Virginia.More >>
Detectives with Madison Police Department's Violent Crime Unit believe those involved in fight played a role in Vernon Avenue homicide.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - Storms swept through southern Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon prompting multiple severe thunderstorm warnings by the National Weather Service.More >>
Wisconsin state lawmakers said Wednesday they hope cooler heads will prevail after Wednesday's shooting that injured Congressman Steve Scalise (R-LA) and three others at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia.More >>
LIVINGSTON (WKOW)-- A motorcyclist involved in a crash early Wednesday morning dies after losing control on a sharp curve according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.More >>
