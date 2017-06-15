Legislative committee to vote Thursday on Governor's proposal for self-insurance plan

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Scott Walker's idea to switch to a self-insurance plan for state workers will be voted on Thursday by the Joint Finance Committee.

The proposal is expected to be rejected, though. This will be the panel's first meeting in two weeks, as budget talks have stalled because of disagreements over K-12 funding, roads and taxes.

The state currently pays 17 different private insurance providers to handle the risk and offer health care plans. Gov. Walker's proposal would mean the state would handle the risk by paying for employee benefits directly. The plan would cover about 250,000 state workers and their families.

Gov. Walker says the switch would save the state $60 million over the next two-year budget.

This Joint Finance Committee doesn't plan to talk about education, road or taxes Thursday, but in addition to self-insurance, the committee does plan to vote on prison-related issues, including hiring more guards at Lincoln Hills School, a youth detention facility.

