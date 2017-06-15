Severe weather in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, WI (WKOW) -- There were dozens of storm reports spread across central and southern Wisconsin on Wednesday. In Appleton there were wind gusts up to 70mph plus structural and tree damage. No injuries were reported there. In Green Bay, the strong storms took down power lines and street lights. Part of an airline hangar's roof was torn off and the pieces landed on parked cars. As of Thursday morning there were still over a thousand customers without power in that area. Officials say many street repairs won't be complete until this weekend.

Three tornado reports came out of areas west of Green Bay. One of the tornado reports was near the township of Lessor. 11 buildings there are now deemed unsafe because of the extreme storm damage. The Red Cross is opening a shelter nearby for the victims. The National Weather Service will send out survey teams Thursday.

In Pulaski, WI, a small dairy farmer's shed was destroyed. The owner said she was looking with concern at her grill that was being damaged when she noticed the destruction of her shed.

There was also a tornado report in Green Lake County. The NWS will be out to survey that damage.