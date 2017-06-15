Police: 2 teens take man's wallet, but gave it back without cash after chase

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are looking for two teenagers they say took a man's wallet and then threatened him before taking the money and giving the wallet back.



Police say this happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on N. Thompson Road. Police say the two suspects tackled a 19-year-old Madison man and took his wallet. The man chased the suspects, but then one of them threatened to get a gun if he kept chasing them. The other suspect returned the wallet but didn't give back the cash. Then both suspects ran away.



Madison Police describe one suspect as a male African-American teenager who is about 5'5" tall, slender build, short black hair in dread, wearing a black T-shirt and khaki shorts. The second suspect is described as a male African-American teenager who is about 5'2" tall, heavy build, with short black hair, wearing a black hoodie and khaki shorts.