Waunakee business born out of cancer diagnosis

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- We've finally gotten to summer weather, and you might have picked up a little tan. Whether you're outside or in a tanning bed, UV rays are a known carcinogen. In fact, a local business opened because of an experience with skin cancer from tanning.

Crystal Herbrand's life changed forever when she received her melanoma diagnosis at 28-years-old.

"You just never think it's going to happen to you," says Herbrand. "I just remember thinking, whoa. This is real."

As a young mom, not only did she and her loved ones stop tanning, she also made it her life's work to give people who want to look tan another option. "I always knew I wanted to be in the field of helping people, and so I'm like, I'm going to open up a spray tanning studio," says Herbrand.

Her business A Healthy Glow, a spray tanning salon in Waunakee, opened five years ago.

"I always try to educate my clients on the goods and the bads," says Herbrand. She takes care to make sure areas where clients' mucus membranes are exposed (ie. eyes, nose and mouth) are covered, so the active ingredient in the spray tan dihydroxyacetone (DHA) cannot penetrate.

Doctors caution there is more research that needs to be done about DHA.

"Certainly it is safer than tanning booths, and it's safer than getting burned by the sun," says Dr. Apple Bodemer, a dermatologist at UW Health. "However, there are questions. There are risks that we don't quite understand completely, so it's not right to say that it's completely 100% safe."

Bodemer also reminds any potential sunless tanning users that most formulas do not have SPF. You still need to apply a broad spectrum in the sun.

"My whole entire thing is to educate people on tanning and spray tanning, so if they ever feel like it's not safe for them, then I always say ask your doctor," says Herbrand.

Her goal for A Healthy Glow is simply to help and hopefully decrease skin cancer numbers.

"Self-care is huge, so take care of yourself," says Herbrand.