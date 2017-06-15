Simpson Street Free Press receives national grant

MADISON (WKOW) -- A local student newspaper has won a grant from the Afterschool Alliance and New York Life Foundation.

Simpson Street Free Press received a two-year, $50,000 grant that will be used to focus on literacy, math and preparing 7th and 8th grade students for high school.

Press Editor Taylor Kilgore made the announcement Wednesday.

“Our plan is a laser focus on the ‘six Rs’—reading, writing, arithmetic; and revision, revision, revision. We will enroll as many kids as we can from James Wright, Badger Rock, and Sennett Middle Schools. Data shows SSFP curriculum is getting solid results in these neighborhoods,” says Kilgore. “Our plan is to work with libraries, schools, parents, and community groups—and to focus on a specific group of students. They’ll practice writing, literacy, math, and science with large doses of close reading support,” Kilgore adds.

Simpson Street Free Press fields a menu of academic support programs for Dane County students in grades 3-12. Students produce six separate youth newspapers and publish content using various media platforms.

The organization along with Kilgore received WKOW's Jefferson Award in February of 2017.