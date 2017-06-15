Beautiful: The Carole King Musical premieres in Madison at Overture Center

MADISON (WKOW) -- Before she was Carole King, superstar, she was Carol Klein, teenage songwriter. Her music would become the soundtrack to a generation.

On Friday, Ben Fankhauser and Alaina Mills stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the show playing at Overture.

Fankhauser plays the role of Barry Mann, producer and friend to Carole King. Mills is a dance captain for the traveling tour and taught Wake Up anchor Brandon Taylor a few dance moves.

King fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her twenties, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock ‘n’ roll. But it wasn’t until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice.

"Beautiful" tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

"Beautiful" runs through Sunday, June 18, 2017 at Overture Center.

Ticket prices start at $45.

