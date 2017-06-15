What's Going Around: Poison Ivy

MADISON (WKOW) -- As we're outside more and going on hikes during the summer, we're bound to run into poison ivy or poison sumac.

Preventing it is the best option by covering up with pants, long sleeves and boots if you head on a hike. But if you or your child gets it, we have some tips from Dr. Jessica Darling at Prairie Clinic in Sauk City.

Dr. Darling says you can get poison ivy by touching the oil released by the plant or indirectly from unwashed clothes, tools, bedding or pet fur. You'll notice itchy, red, blistering lesions a few days after contact.

To treat at home, Dr. Darling says immediately wash the skin with a degreasing soap, like a dishwashing soap. Wash under your nails, wash all clothes in hot water separately, and wash pets or tools. Dr. Darling says plant oil can stay on inorganic surfaces like tools for up to five years.

To help with the itching, take an antihistamine like diphenhydramine (Benadryl) or hydroxyzine. You can also try calamine lotion, oatmeal baths or cool compresses.

There are times when you may need to see a doctor, like when the poison ivy is covering your face, genitals or large area of your body. If symptoms are severe, a doctor may be able to give you a potent topical steroid cream or oral steroids. If you've had a severe reaction in the past, call your doctor right away. And if the original rash gets worse (more red of painful) or if you have a fever or chills, these could be signs of a secondary infection.

Dr. Darling says poison ivy cannot spread from one body part to another. It usually spreads from unwashed clothes, bedding, tools, pets or fingernails where there is still plant oil.

And not everyone will get a rash from coming into contact with urushiol, the oil found in poison ivy, oak and sumac.