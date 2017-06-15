County, City leaders to re-name government building after former President

A Madison-based law firm has been hired by the family of one of the men killed in the explosion in Cambria and one of the workers injured in the blast.More >>
Cell phone footage shows a semi that caught fire on I-39 near Highway 33 in Columbia County Wednesday.More >>
Police are looking into what they call a case of "stranger danger" in Spring Green.More >>
Madison Police are looking for two teenagers they say took a man's wallet and then threatened him before taking the money and giving the wallet back.More >>
Dane County has its first case of West Nile Virus this summer.More >>
London's fire commissioner says it will be a miracle if any survivors are found following a devastating high-rise fire that killed at least 17 people.More >>
The hospital where Rep. Steve Scalise is recovering after being shot says the congressman remains in critical condition and will require several more operations.More >>
A union official says the gunman who shot and killed three people at a UPS warehouse in San Francisco had filed a grievance complaining that he was working excessive overtime.More >>
The damage from Wednesday's intense storms could be found scattered across the ground in parts of Dane County. The storms downed several trees, big and small, as it blew through the area with powerful wind gusts.More >>
The grilled cheese often is categorized as plain but the recipes competing in the 6th annual Grilled Cheese Recipe Showdown were anything but bland.More >>
