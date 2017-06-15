County, City leaders to re-name government building after former President

MADISON (WKOW) -- Leaders in both Dane County and the City of Madison have teamed up to re-name the "City-County" building.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi will be joined by members of the County Board of Supervisors and Madison City Council for a news conference at noon Thursday. Together, the local officials plan to announce legislative action to re-name the headquarters of city and county government in honor of a former President.



Since it’s opening, the “City-County” Building on Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard has only been named after the local units of government it houses.

Under a new initiative by Dane County and the City of Madison, local leaders are working to change that while paying tribute to America’s 44th President, Barack Obama.

