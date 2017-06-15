Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Gableman stepping down

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman will not seek a second term next year.

A person with direct knowledge of his decision but who was not authorized to speak publicly about it told The Associated Press of Gableman's decision Thursday.

Gableman did not immediately respond to messages.

Gableman was up for re-election in April. It's not known if he will resign or finish his term, which runs until August 2018.

He is part of a five-justice conservative majority and was lead author on the opinion that upheld Walker's law effectively ending collective bargaining for public workers known as Act 10.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Rebecca Dallet and Madison attorney Tim Burns are running for the court. They are pitching themselves as more moderate or liberal alternatives to Gableman.