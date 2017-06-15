UPDATE: Flight for life called for pilot of blimp that crashed at U.S. Open

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating the advertising blimp crash just east of the U.S. Open in the Town of Erin.

They say the blimp went down in an open field. First responders are on scene and Flight for Life has been called for the pilot.

The Sheriff's Office asks citizens to avoid the area and they will update with more information as they can.

ERIN (WKOW) The Milwaukee JournalSentinel is reporting a blimp crashed late Thursday morning near the U.S. Open at Erin Hills.

There aren't any details at this point of what happened, however, some are reporting the blimp apparently was on fire before hitting the ground near Highways 83 and 167.

Just got to the #USOpen and the blimp caught fire and crashed. People parachuted out. pic.twitter.com/1lDi3VkXCu — madison seigworth (@msiggyy) June 15, 2017

The condition of the pilot who parachuted out is uncertain.