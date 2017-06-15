UPDATE: Pilot who crashed at U.S. Open suffered serious injuries

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office is releasing more information related to Thursday's blimp crash at the U.S. Open.

They say around 11:15 a.m. a deputy at a security post reported seeing a lighter than air aircraft on fire, or smoking, and rapidly descending. Hartford Fire was immediately paged and Ashippun Fire used a utility type vehicle to access the crash site. Both Ashippun and Hartford Fire Departments were staged at the 2017 U.S. Open and were able to quickly respond.

The pilot, and sole occupant, was taken via Flight for Life with serious burns and injuries.

The initial investigation shows the blimp may have experienced mechanical problems prior to the crash. The Sheriff's Office has been in contact with the FAA and NTSB to assist with the onsite investigation.

The advertising blimp had been airborne for several hours prior to the incident and it has been determined the craft was lawfully operating at the proper altitude.

*****

ERIN, Wis. (AP) -- Blimp operator: The pilot of craft that crashed at US Open is `OK', but is being taken to a hospital.

*****

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating the advertising blimp crash just east of the U.S. Open in the Town of Erin.

Witnesses report the PENFED blimp was deflating in the air and there was fire reported on the front of the blimp. They say the blimp went down in an open field. The canopy was totally destroyed by fire. First responders are on scene and Flight for Life has transported one patient.

The Sheriff's Office asks citizens to avoid the area and they will update with more information as they can.

The USGA issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying:

"According to local authorities, a commercial blimp not affiliated with the USGA or the U.S. Open Championship broadcast crashed in an open field approximately a half mile from the Erin Hills golf course at approximately 11:15 a.m. CDT. First responders were quick to arrive at the scene and the pilot is currently being treated for unknown injuries. No other people were involved in the incident and local law enforcement is currently investigating. Our thoughts and prayers are with the pilot at this time."

*****

ERIN (WKOW) The Milwaukee JournalSentinel is reporting a blimp crashed late Thursday morning near the U.S. Open at Erin Hills.

There aren't any details at this point of what happened, however, some are reporting the blimp apparently was on fire before hitting the ground near Highways 83 and 167.

Just got to the #USOpen and the blimp caught fire and crashed. People parachuted out. pic.twitter.com/1lDi3VkXCu — madison seigworth (@msiggyy) June 15, 2017

The condition of the pilot is uncertain.