Sheriff: speed, conditions factors in trooper's fatal crash

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- An investigation by the Sauk County Sheriff's department concludes State Trooper Anthony Borostowski's 122 m.p.h. speed was a factor in his fatal crash in April.



A traffic crash analysis report also cites light rain and darkness as factors decreasing visibility and degrading the road surface at the time of the April crash.



Authorities say Borostowski lost control of his squad car on I-90/94 near the Wisconsin Dells, careening off the road, into a ditch and smashing into a tree.



Videotape from a Department of Transportation highway camera shows Borostowski's squad car in a median, and then pulling out after a car passes him.



Sgt. James Hodges tells 27 News it is presumed Borostowski was pursuing a suspected speeder, but there were no calls to authorities, or observations from other law enforcement of a speeding car. Hodges says a semi-truck driver who saw Borostowski in the median, and later crash, states two cars passed him that appeared to be speeding.



Hodges says the 4:30 a.m. crash was roughly five hours into Borostowski's shift, and that the 34-year old Borostowski had only caffeine in his system.



Hodges tells 27 News based on data and interviews, he concluded there was no intentional action by Borostowski to case the crash.



"Trooper Borostowski's driving strategy was a factor in the crash," the report states. "Regardless of Trooper Borostowski's legitimate reasons, he did not leave himself any margin of error should something go wrong given the condition under which he was operating."



Borostowski was a state trooper for two years. Borostowski also served in the Wisconsin National Guard, and had served deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan.



Hodges says investigators were unable to determine the specific event that caused Borostowski to lose control.







