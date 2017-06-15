Sheriff: speed, weather factors in trooper's fatal crash

Pilot 'ok' after crashing blimp at U.S. Open.More >>
Police are looking into what they call a case of "stranger danger" in Spring Green.More >>
An investigation by the Sauk County Sheriff's department concludes State Trooper Anthony Borostowski's 122 m.p.h. speed was a factor in his fatal crash in AprilMore >>
Governor Scott Walker's idea to switch to a self-insurance plan for state workers will be voted on Thursday by the Joint Finance Committee.More >>
Madison Police are looking for two teenagers they say took a man's wallet and then threatened him before taking the money and giving the wallet back.More >>
Congressmen will still play ball as planned Thursday night in a call for bipartisan unity after a mass shooting at at GOP baseball practice Wednesday morning.More >>
President Donald Trump responds to The Washington Post's report that claims the special counsel investigating Russia's activities during the election is also investigating President Trump for possible obstruction of justice.More >>
Dane County has its first case of West Nile Virus this summer.More >>
London's fire commissioner says it will be a miracle if any survivors are found following a devastating high-rise fire that killed at least 17 people.More >>
Cell phone footage shows a semi that caught fire on I-39 near Highway 33 in Columbia County Wednesday.More >>
