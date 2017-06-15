McCarthy likes the way Packers are ending minicamp - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

McCarthy likes the way Packers are ending minicamp

Posted: Updated:
GREEN BAY (AP) -

Green Bay Packers minicamp is ending on a high note for coach Mike McCarthy.
   Thursday is the last day of three-day minicamp. Players then take a break before training camp starts in late July.
   Older veterans were excused from minicamp, meaning the focus was placed on younger players. McCarthy said before practice that the workload through the offseason going into Thursday has been significantly higher than last year.
   So he says he cut the final offseason workout back because everything accomplished to this point. McCarthy likes how his team looked the first two days of camp.

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Blackhawks hire Wisconsin's Don Granato as assistant coach

    Blackhawks hire Wisconsin's Don Granato as assistant coach

    The Chicago Blackhawks have hired former NHL defenseman Ulf Samuelsson and Don Granato as assistant coaches on Joel Quenneville's staff.   

    More >>

    The Chicago Blackhawks have hired former NHL defenseman Ulf Samuelsson and Don Granato as assistant coaches on Joel Quenneville's staff.   

    More >>

  • Steelers sign 1st-round pick T.J. Watt to finish draft class

    Steelers sign 1st-round pick T.J. Watt to finish draft class

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed first-round pick T.J. Watt to a four-year contract.    Watt, a linebacker from Wisconsin and the younger brother of Houston Texans star J.J. Watt, was taken with the 30th overall pick in the draft. He is the last of Pittsburgh's eight draft picks to sign. Financial details were not released.    Watt actually began his collegiate career as a tight end before switching to linebacker. He played in 27 games for the Badgers, making 14...More >>
    The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed first-round pick T.J. Watt to a four-year contract.    Watt, a linebacker from Wisconsin and the younger brother of Houston Texans star J.J. Watt, was taken with the 30th overall pick in the draft. He is the last of Pittsburgh's eight draft picks to sign. Financial details were not released.    Watt actually began his collegiate career as a tight end before switching to linebacker. He played in 27 games for the Badgers, making 14...More >>

  • Badgers basketball team adds two

    Badgers basketball team adds two

    The Badgers basketball team officially added a pair of walk-ons to the roster on Wednesday. Head coach Greg Gard announced the transfer of Trevor Anderson from Green Bay and the addition of freshman Walt McGrory. 

    More >>

    The Badgers basketball team officially added a pair of walk-ons to the roster on Wednesday. Head coach Greg Gard announced the transfer of Trevor Anderson from Green Bay and the addition of freshman Walt McGrory. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.