Roads buckling in several Dane County areas

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Dane County Communications Center tells 27 News they have six reports of roads buckling.

In Cottage Grove there is buckling on Highway 12 at County Highway BN and at Highway 12 and Deerfield Road. Other reports of buckling are on Highway 18 at 151, two locations, mile marker 66 and mile marker 88.

Highway 12 at County Highway AB also has buckling. There is a report of buckling on Highway 12 at Highway 134 in Cambria as well.

Dane County Communications says all these bucklings are in high volume areas, so traffic has been impacted. There are no complete closures at this time, just some lanes shut down.