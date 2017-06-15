New charges against former UW-Madison student Cook - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

New charges against former UW-Madison student Cook



MADISON (WKOW) -- Former UW-Madison student Alec Cook is facing new criminal charges.


Cook Thursday was charged with felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. 
 

A criminal complaint states a fellow student was barraged with text messages from Cook, and on one occasion Cook was in her dormitory room uninvited, when she returned to the dorm.  The complaint states in September 2014 the student went to a dormitory laundry room, and Cook arrived, and refused to allow her to leave for nearly thirty minutes, and only relented when other students came looking for her. 

The complaint states the woman came forward with her accusations in March.
 

Cook already face charges including sexual assault and stalking in connection with what authorities say are ten other campus victims.

Cook remains free on $100,000 bail.

 

