Only on 27 News: Rock County Trooper uses tourniquet to save tree-trimmer's life

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Rock County deputy is receiving high praise for his effort to save the life of a tree-trimmer following an unthinkable accident Wednesday afternoon.

"He clearly was, I thought he was gonna pass out," Deputy Ken Marquardt said about the horrific injury he was dispatched to on South Edgewater in Rock Township.

"So, he let me lift his arm up, and slide it on his arm," Deputy Marquardt is referring to a tourniquet he placed on the victim's limb after a chainsaw cut through it.

"The goal is to obviously get pressure on it," he explained.

Rock County EMS Director and Mercyhealth's Dr. Jay MacNeal says Deputy Marquardt's help was heroic.

"You've been trained, just like your taser and your weapon, you guys are here to save lives," Dr. MacNeal said.

Last year, The Rock County Sheriff's Office made the carrying of emergency tourniquets mandatory for all units.

"Any new deputy that is coming in should be excited about all the tools that are being provided to them, so it's that simple," Deputy Marquardt said.

Dr. MacNeal says the victim made it out of surgery and remains in the ICU in stable condition.