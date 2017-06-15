20 years after a woman's body is pulled from Lake Waubesa, her family searches for answers into her death

MADISON (WKOW) -- It was 20 years ago this week when a Monona woman died in Lake Waubesa. Authorities have not solved the case into the death of Daniela Offerdahl. And her family is still waiting for answers.

“I really would like to know what did happen that night,” said Pam Sawyer, Offerdahl's cousin. “I remember getting the call. And then waiting for any more details about it.”

It was the night of June 18th 1997. That's when Offerdahl went out on a pontoon boat in Lake Waubesa with her husband Brian.

“Going on the boat that day, that night, was a spur-of-the-moment thing,” Sawyer said.

But Daniela never made it back to shore. Brian Offerdahl told authorities his wife accidentally fell off the boat.

“It was about three in the morning when I got the call telling me about Daniela and the accident and they couldn't find her,” Sawyer said.

Her body was found about a week later.

After two decades, the case is still unsolved. The Dane County Sheriff's Office said the case has been assigned to a new detective.

“Not knowing what happened is the hardest thing. You know, it's been 20 years and I still don't know what happened. We can speculate. But we still don't know the truth,” Sawyer said. “Is it ever going to be solved? But maybe they're looking into it again now. It's been 20 years. I'm hoping that it finally can come to rest.”

Daniela was 7 months pregnant with a son when she went into the lake. Sawyers said she is still hoping for a break in the case.

“There's a lot of people out there that may know something that maybe they didn't say then, but they can say now.”

But for now, the family continues to wait and hope for answers.

“Still today it's hard to believe that she's been gone 20 years. I miss her everyday,” Sawyer said.

Sawyer said the family is planning an event Sunday at McFarland Park to celebrate Offerdahl's life.