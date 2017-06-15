Armed robbery at Watertown gas station - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Armed robbery at Watertown gas station

WATERTOWN (WKOW) -- A gas station in Watertown was held up in an armed robbery in broad daylight and the suspect is still on the loose.

Authorities say the suspect showed a weapon at the Shell Gas Station on Church St. around 11:05 a.m. Thursday and ran away with cash.

The Watertown Police Department pulled images from video surveillance.

The suspect was dressed in dark pants, a bright yellow or green hooded sweatshirt, had on a dark baseball cap dark face covering and gloves.

Police are asking anyone with information on the crime to call them at (920) 261-6660 or report it anonymously by texting “WTTN” and your tip to Tip411 (847411).

