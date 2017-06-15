Armed robbery at Watertown gas station

An investigation by the Sauk County Sheriff's department concludes State Trooper Anthony Borostowski's 122 m.p.h. speed was a factor in his fatal crash in AprilMore >>
An investigation by the Sauk County Sheriff's department concludes State Trooper Anthony Borostowski's 122 m.p.h. speed was a factor in his fatal crash in AprilMore >>
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says the pilot of an airship that crashed near the U.S. Open is in stable condition.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says the pilot of an airship that crashed near the U.S. Open is in stable condition.More >>
The storms that hit Wisconsin on Wednesday spawned at least nine tornadoes in the northeast part of the state.More >>
The storms that hit Wisconsin on Wednesday spawned at least nine tornadoes in the northeast part of the state.More >>
Domestic partners of state and local Wisconsin government workers would no longer have state health coverage and other benefits under a vote by the Legislature's budget-writing committee.More >>
Domestic partners of state and local Wisconsin government workers would no longer have state health coverage and other benefits under a vote by the Legislature's budget-writing committee.More >>
A Monona woman died in Lake Waubesa 20 years ago this week. Authorities have not solved the case into the death of Daniela Offerdahl. And her family is still waiting for answers.More >>
A Monona woman died in Lake Waubesa 20 years ago this week. Authorities have not solved the case into the death of Daniela Offerdahl. And her family is still waiting for answers.More >>
Congressmen will still play ball as planned Thursday night in a call for bipartisan unity after a mass shooting at at GOP baseball practice Wednesday morning.More >>
Congressman Steve Scalise is still in critical condition, but he's improved in the last 24 hours.More >>
A Rock County deputy is receiving high praise for his effort to save the life of a tree-trimmer after an unthinkable accident happened Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A Rock County deputy is receiving high praise for his effort to save the life of a tree-trimmer after an unthinkable accident happened Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Former UW-Madison student Alec Cook is facing new criminal chargesMore >>
Former UW-Madison student Alec Cook is facing new criminal chargesMore >>
Dr. Jessica Darling from Prairie Clinic has tips on how to prevent and treat poison ivy.More >>
Dr. Jessica Darling from Prairie Clinic has tips on how to prevent and treat poison ivy.More >>
An investigation by the Sauk County Sheriff's department concludes State Trooper Anthony Borostowski's 122 m.p.h. speed was a factor in his fatal crash in AprilMore >>
An investigation by the Sauk County Sheriff's department concludes State Trooper Anthony Borostowski's 122 m.p.h. speed was a factor in his fatal crash in AprilMore >>
Governor Scott Walker's idea to switch to a self-insurance plan for state workers will be voted on Thursday by the Joint Finance Committee.More >>
Governor Scott Walker's idea to switch to a self-insurance plan for state workers will be voted on Thursday by the Joint Finance Committee.More >>
Dane County and City of Madison leaders are planning to re-name the City-County Building in downtown Madison as the President Barack Obama City-County Building.More >>
Dane County and City of Madison leaders are planning to re-name the City-County Building in downtown Madison as the President Barack Obama City-County Building.More >>
A local student newspaper has won a grant from the Afterschool Alliance and New York Life Foundation.More >>
A local student newspaper has won a grant from the Afterschool Alliance and New York Life Foundation.More >>
We've finally gotten to summer weather, and you might have picked up a little tan. Whether you're outside or in a tanning bed, UV rays are a known carcinogen. In fact, a local business opened because of an experience with skin cancer from tanning.More >>
We've finally gotten to summer weather, and you might have picked up a little tan. Whether you're outside or in a tanning bed, UV rays are a known carcinogen. In fact, a local business opened because of an experience with skin cancer from tanning.More >>
Madison Police are looking for two teenagers they say took a man's wallet and then threatened him before taking the money and giving the wallet back.More >>
Madison Police are looking for two teenagers they say took a man's wallet and then threatened him before taking the money and giving the wallet back.More >>