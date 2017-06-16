Roy Boone Summer League returns to Madison

Once his playing career ended, former Badgers guard Roy Boone knew he wanted to use the game to give back to his hometown. Hence, the Roy Boone Summer League was born. The latest season tipped off at Madison College with a nice crowd on hand.

"I always wanted to do something for my community that was positive, safe and entertainment. I'm just happy that people came out to support the guys."

The playing rosters include current and former Badgers, like Boone. There's also some professional players, including Dallas Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews.

"For Roy to put something on like this that free of admission and get college players and pro players and just any player that loves the game out and to get the crowd and get the venues. It's an awesome thing. It's a big deal."

The six-week league plays Thursday nights with games at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. The next games will be at Madison East High School.