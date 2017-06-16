Roy Boone Summer League returns to Madison

The Chicago Blackhawks have hired former NHL defenseman Ulf Samuelsson and Don Granato as assistant coaches on Joel Quenneville's staff.More >>
The Badgers basketball team officially added a pair of walk-ons to the roster on Wednesday. Head coach Greg Gard announced the transfer of Trevor Anderson from Green Bay and the addition of freshman Walt McGrory.
On Monday morning, UW-Madison undergraduate students will be able to buy season tickets for Wisconsin football and men's hockey
Authorities are investigating an explosion at the front gate of a kindergarten in eastern China as a criminal act, while the death toll rose to eight.
Congressmen will still play ball as planned Thursday night in a call for bipartisan unity after a mass shooting at at GOP baseball practice Wednesday morning.
Congressman Steve Scalise is still in critical condition, but he's improved in the last 24 hours.
An Ohio hospital spokeswoman says the American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma suffered a "severe neurological injury."
President Donald Trump responds to The Washington Post's report that claims the special counsel investigating Russia's activities during the election is also investigating President Trump for possible obstruction of justice.
London's fire commissioner says it will be a miracle if any survivors are found following a devastating high-rise fire that killed at least 17 people.
The hospital where Rep. Steve Scalise is recovering after being shot says the congressman remains in critical condition and will require several more operations.
A union official says the gunman who shot and killed three people at a UPS warehouse in San Francisco had filed a grievance complaining that he was working excessive overtime.
There was an increased police presence at the State Capitol Wednesday, in response to the shooting of a Republican member of Congress and three other people in Alexandria, Virginia.
