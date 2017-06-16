E. coli found in hydration station during U.S. Open at Erin Hills

ERIN, WI (WKOW) -- E. coli was found in a water sample taken from a hydration station near the 12th hole at Erin Hills.

The United States Golf Association (USGA) says the Washington Ozaukee Health Department did the testing.

The USGA says the water line was disconnected Thursday morning, though some visitors may have gotten water from the contaminated station between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday morning.

After the test, guests at the U.S. Open golf tournament who visited that hydration station were given bottled water. No other water lines were affected and no one got sick. The USGA says it will offer bottled water at all four hydration stations throughout the rest of the tournament as a precaution.

The Washington Ozaukee Health Department says people who drink water containing E. coli could get sick with symptoms of gastrointestinal illness such as diarrhea, vomiting, fever, nausea and abdominal cramps.

Anyone with questions should call 262-335-4462.