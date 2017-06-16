Madison police get second report about suspicious man in same neighborhood

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are searching for a suspicious person who followed a 13-year-old female, in a very similar case to one reported last week.

This incident happened around 11:45 a.m. Thursday, June 15. Police say a white man, around 30 years old with brown hair, followed the girl on her bike in the area of South Eau Claire Avenue and Regent Street. He didn't say anything to her.

The man was driving what looked like a dark blue Subaru. It had a bike rack and the witness said the license plate could have possibly had the characters 7, X, T and J.

Police say there are "striking similarities" to a case on Friday, June 9, where a man pulled alongside a boy riding his bike and asked him to get into the vehicle. It was in the same area and the vehicle was described as something like a Subaru Forester. The suspect's description was also similar.

Both incidents happened in the same neighborhood; University Hill Farms. That's to the east of Whitney Way between Regent Street and Mineral Point Road. Madison police said they did a canvass of the neighborhood, hoping to find the suspect. No one has been identified yet.

If you have any information, call Madison Police or Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

Police also want to remind parents to talk with their children about never talking with people they don't know and to come up with a safety plan that's easy to remember and execute.